Image copyright Vattenfall

Donald Trump's Aberdeenshire golf resort must pay the Scottish government's legal costs following a court battle over a major North Sea wind power development.

Mr Trump battled unsuccessfully in the courts to halt the project before he became US president.

A total of 11 turbines make up the development off Aberdeen.

Judges have now ruled Trump International Golf Club Scotland Ltd should pay the legal bills incurred.

Mr Trump had argued the development would spoil the view from his golf course at Menie.

The ruling at the Court of Session stemmed from the case going to the UK Supreme Court in December 2015.

The sum involved has not been disclosed.

Developed by Swedish energy group Vattenfall, the wind farm generated its first power in July last year.