An investigation has been launched after a cash machine was stolen from a village shop in Aberdeenshire.

Officers were alerted to the incident at the Scotmid store at Craigour Road in Torphins at about 01:30. It is believed to have involved a telescopic handler-type large vehicle.

Police said the ATM was recovered nearby.

Roads are closed in the village as the inquiry gets under way. Police Scotland appealed for witnesses.

Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen any vehicles or people in the Craigour Road area in the early hours of this morning, or any suspicious activity in the previous few days.

Det Insp Fionnuala McPhail said: "Inquiries are at an early stage and I would urge anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area to get in touch.

"Local road closures and cordons are in place whilst initial inquiries are carried out and I would like to thank the local community for their patience whilst officers carry out their investigation.

"Additional patrols will also be carried out in the area and anyone with information can speak to any officer or call 101."