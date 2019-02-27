A man has died following a crash in Aberdeenshire earlier this month.

The one-car accident happened on the A981 New Deer to Strichen road, near Buchan House, on Saturday 16 February.

Arkadiusz Kostecki, 48, from the Fraserburgh area was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. Police Scotland said that he had since died from his injuries.

A 23-year-old man who was a passenger in the car sustained serious but not life-threatening injuries.

Sgt Colin Matheson said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Mr Kostecki at this very sad time.

"Inquiries into the incident continue and I would urge anyone with information who has not yet spoken to the police to get in touch by calling 101."