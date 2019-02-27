About 200 jobs could go at Aberdeen City Council amid almost £45m of budget cuts, the local authority has warned.

The Conservative and Labour administration is proposing a 4.79% rise in council tax from April.

The local authority is due to decide its annual spending at a meeting next week.

Co-leader Douglas Lumsden warned about 200 posts could go in the coming year - but said the authority was committed to making no compulsory redundancies.

The Scottish government recently agreed to increase the amount of money given to councils across the country.

'Tough options'

Mr Lumsden told BBC Scotland: "We did say things were not looking good. There is going to be very tough options that we have to choose next Tuesday, we won't be able to get away from that.

"There is going to be some big changes.

"It looks like a couple of hundred posts within the council that would be reduced."

The council warned in December that services and jobs could be at risk.