Shetland council tax to rise by 3%

Shetland Islands Council is to raise its council tax by 3% next year.

Councillors set a £114m budget on Tuesday afternoon, which will see it drawing about £25m from its reserves to balance the books.

Councillors said the Scottish government had provided £5m towards the cost of running inter-island ferry services next year, about £3m less than was wanted.

Political leader Steven Coutts said the authority would continue to seek more.