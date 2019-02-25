Two held for £70,000 of drugs in Aberdeen
- 25 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Two people have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £70,000 were seized in Aberdeen.
Police Scotland said amphetamine was recovered after an intelligence-led search warrant was executed in the city's Seaton Drive.
A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged.
They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.