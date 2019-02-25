NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Two held for £70,000 of drugs in Aberdeen

  • 25 February 2019

Two people have been charged after drugs with an estimated street value of more than £70,000 were seized in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said amphetamine was recovered after an intelligence-led search warrant was executed in the city's Seaton Drive.

A 19-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman have been charged.

They are due to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.