Image copyright Moray Council Image caption John Mustard criticised plans to raise tuition fees

Moray Council is proposing to put up council tax by 4.79% in a budget which could also see more than 80 posts lost.

Controversial plans to raise music tuition fees by 85% - which saw the council's head of music instruction service resign in protest - have now been reduced to a 20% proposal.

The budget proposal - to be voted on next Wednesday - says 88 full-time equivalent jobs would go.

Libraries at Cullen and Tomintoul could also close.

The original planned 85% increase would have raised music tuition fees to £699 a year.

Head of music instruction service John Mustard said the 85% increase - approved last month as part of a bid to balance the council's budget - would "deprive" many young people of a skill and pleasure.

It is understood he will not be reconsidering his decision to resign.

Image copyright Ryan Main

In November, MSPs were told charging pupils for music tuition meant that only the "elite" could afford to learn to play an instrument while poorer children missed out.

It was reported last year that only 10 of Scotland's 32 councils still provided free music tuition.