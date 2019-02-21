Image caption Much of the north-east of Scotland, including the Moray coast, has enjoyed sunshine and high temperatures

Aboyne has broken Scotland's February temperature record which had stood for more than 120 years.

The highest temperature previously recorded for the month in Scotland was 17.9C in Aberdeen on 22 February 1897.

However, Aboyne in Aberdeenshire reached 18.3C on Thursday afternoon.

The Moray coast was also basking in warm weather, with Lossiemouth and Kinloss among the towns hot on the heels of Aboyne in the temperature stakes.

Weather experts said the north east corner of Scotland's temperatures were experiencing a boost from what is known as the Foehn effect.

It involves air warming as it moves up and over mountains.

Warm weekend

A spell of warm weather this weekend is set to bring temperatures in the UK close to the record for February, according to the Met Office.

It said the current record maximum temperature measured in the UK in February is 19.7C, which was set in London on 13 February 1998.

The Welsh record temperature for February was set at 18.6C in Powys in 1990 and the highest in Northern Ireland was 17.8C in Bryansford in 1998.

A large area of high pressure centred over continental Europe is predicted to move across the UK, bringing settled, dry and sunny weather to much of the UK.

Despite the unusually high temperatures, the South East of England could see some frost over the weekend.

The mild conditions are expected to continue into next week.