Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption The crash happened in February last year

A man who crashed a digger into a building in Moray has been ordered to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Gregor Durno, 31, admitted taking a vehicle without authority and dangerous driving, following the crash in Buckie's Land Street last February.

The building, for supported accommodation, was extensively damaged.

Durno was sentenced at Elgin Sheriff Court to 225 hours of unpaid work, 18 months of supervision, and disqualified from driving for 15 months.

He will have to resit an extended test.

Durno, of Buckie, also admitted a firearms regulations offence, and an animal welfare charge, for which he was fined £300 and £150 respectively.