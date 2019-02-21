NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Forty firefighters tackle Lossiemouth house blaze

  • 21 February 2019

At least 40 firefighters have been tackling a fire in Moray.

They were called to a house in Macdonald Drive in Lossiemouth at about 03:45.

Six fire engines and a height reach vehicle have been joined by support units at the scene.

It is not thought that anyone has been injured.

