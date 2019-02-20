NHS Grampian has been given eight areas for improvement after an inspection of its care for elderly patients at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Healthcare Improvement Scotland inspectors made an unannounced visit in December last year.

They found areas of good practice, including planning discharge from hospital.

However they also highlighted issues including the need for personal care plans for each patient.

NHS Grampian said it accepted all the points raised and had agreed an action plan with Healthcare Improvement Scotland.

A spokeswoman said: "There are clearly areas in which we need to improve."