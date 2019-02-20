Image copyright Hugh Harrop Image caption This photo of the owl was captured by Hugh Harrop

A rare owl visitor to Shetland has been spotted.

The sighting of the Tengmalm's owl is believed to have been the first of the breed in Shetland in over a century.

It was observed after swooping into a garden at Tumblin, on the west side of the islands. It was sitting on a tree just outside Jackie and Erik Moar's bedroom window.

Former wildlife photographer Dennis Coutts said: "The last one officially recorded in Shetland was back in 1912."