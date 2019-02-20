Rare Tengmalm's owl visitor spotted in Shetland
A rare owl visitor to Shetland has been spotted.
The sighting of the Tengmalm's owl is believed to have been the first of the breed in Shetland in over a century.
It was observed after swooping into a garden at Tumblin, on the west side of the islands. It was sitting on a tree just outside Jackie and Erik Moar's bedroom window.
Former wildlife photographer Dennis Coutts said: "The last one officially recorded in Shetland was back in 1912."