Passengers treated for smoke inhalation after Aberdeen bus fire
- 19 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A number of people have been treated for the effects of breathing in smoke after a fire on a bus near Aberdeen.
Police said 13 were on board the double decker on the A90 near Foveran, north of Aberdeen when the fire started at about 19:30 on Tuesday evening.
A small number of them required treatment.
The road was closed northbound and traffic was being diverted.