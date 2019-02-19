Man faces firearms and vandalism charges in Aberdeen
- 19 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A man has appeared in court in connection with alleged firearms offences and vandalism at Aberdeen's harbour expansion site.
Police had been appealing for information following a number of incidents in the Greyhope Road area.
At Aberdeen Sheriff Court, 27-year-old Mark Raymond faced charges including reckless discharge of a firearm and wilful fireraising.
He made no plea and was released on bail.