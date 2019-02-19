Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Joseph Bissett had 95 previous convictions

A man who attacked a terrified Aberdeen shopkeeper with a baseball bat and threatened to kill her has been jailed for six years.

Joseph Bissett, 42, attacked Luminita Serban, 33, at the Nisa Local at Heathryfold Circle last October.

Bissett - who has 95 previous convictions - pulled out clumps of her hair and hit her head against a fridge.

At the High Court in Glasgow, he admitted the assault and robbery, and other offences.

A witness had phoned the police after hearing Ms Serban shouting for help and seeing her being hit with the baseball bat.

Bissett ran out of the shop with cigarettes worth more than £500, but saw the police and discarded the stolen goods.

Judge Lord Arthurson described father-of-six Bissett's offending as "deplorable".

He said the only possible disposable was a lengthy custodial sentence.