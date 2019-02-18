Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Douglas Ewen's crimes began in the 1970s

A high risk sex offender who targeted children and women for more than four decades has been sentenced.

Douglas Ewen, 59, was found guilty of 18 offences involving 10 victims.

Most happened in Aberdeen, but other incidents took place elsewhere in the north east of Scotland.

At the High Court in Edinburgh, Lord Kinclaven set the punishment part of the sentence at five and a half years but made an order for lifelong restriction (OLR).

The judge warned Ewen he will only be freed if the authorities consider he is no longer a risk to the public.

Ewen's sexual crimes began in 1976 after targeting a young girl who he molested before later raping her.

'Devastated lives'

Lord Kinclaven said: "There is clearly no alternative to a custodial sentence. No other method of dealing with you is appropriate."

Defence counsel David Moggach said Ewen still maintained that he was innocent of the charges the jury convicted him on.

Det Ch Insp Lorna Ferguson, who led the investigation, said: "Ewen committed a catalogue of abuse against young children and adults over more than 40 years in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

"He has devastated the lives of his victims who have shown great courage in coming forward and giving evidence at trial.

"This horrific abuse can now come to an end and it is my hope that the fact that Ewen will now have to face the consequences of his actions will bring some form of closure for his victims and their families."