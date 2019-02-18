A man has been charged in connection with a flat fire in Aberdeen which saw three people including a six-year-old child taken to hospital.

The block in St Clair Street was evacuated following the blaze in a ground floor property at about 03:00 on Sunday morning.

Police Scotland later said a man aged 18 had been charged in connection with the fire, and was due in court.

The three people were treated for the effects of breathing in smoke.

Meanwhile, a man suffered burns following a fire at a Moray farm on Sunday.

Six engines were called to the farm near Aberlour. A fire investigation will be carried out.