Police dog handler in court over driving and drugs charges
- 15 February 2019
A police dog handler involved in a crash has appeared in court charged with causing injury by dangerous driving, as well as drugs allegations.
The crash happened on the A90 Aberdeen to Peterhead road at Auchiries, Longhaven, in February 2017.
George Shearer was charged with causing serious injury by dangerous driving, being concerned in the supply of drugs, possession of drugs, and theft.
The 48-year-old made no plea at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.
He was released on bail.