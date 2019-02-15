Man badly injured in one-car crash in Aberdeenshire
- 15 February 2019
A man was seriously injured when a car crashed in Aberdeenshire.
The 24-year-old passenger was freed from the vehicle on the B977 road between Kintore and Hatton of Fintray on Thursday night before being taken to hospital.
The 23-year-old male driver of the black BMW 320 escaped serious injury.
No other vehicles were involved. The road was closed to allow emergency crews to deal with the accident. Police are appealing for witnesses.