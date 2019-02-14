Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council has agreed a 3% council tax rise in a budget which is set to see posts lost.

The administration's budget was approved as the local authority seeks to make millions of pounds of savings.

The local authority had previously warned up to 150 posts could be at risk, and council leader Jim Gifford said they would do everything possible to avoid compulsory redundancies.

Council tax could have been raised by more than 3%.

The 3% rise means a Band D household will pay £1,240.76 in council tax, an extra £3.01 per month or 70p a week.

'Last resort'

Mr Gifford said: "We do not want to make anyone compulsorily redundant and will do everything in our power to avoid this.

"But we must be realistic, in order to cover the (council staff) pay award, I struggle to see how there won't be an impact on our workforce."

He described compulsory redundancies as a "last resort" as there were a "whole raft" of other options.

Opposition leader Richard Thomson said he "very much" hoped there would not be any compulsory redundancies as he did not believe they were needed.

Music tuition fees - which have been a controversial issue for other authorities including Moray - will not increase in Aberdeenshire as a result of the budget.

A workplace parking levy will also not be introduced.