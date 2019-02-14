Image caption The fire broke out in Richmond Walk

A man has appeared in court charged with fireraising after a serious blaze at an Aberdeen flat.

More than 20 firefighters were called to Richmond Walk on Tuesday evening, where flames could be seen coming out of top floor skylight windows.

Stefan Kubina, 33, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court charged with culpable and reckless fireraising.

He made no plea, and was remanded in custody.