Man arrested after roof blaze in Aberdeen tenement
- 13 February 2019
A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a serious fire at a tenement block in Aberdeen.
Police confirmed his arrest was in connection with an incident of wilful fire-raising.
Four fire engines, a height vehicle and about 23 firefighters were called to the well-developed blaze in Richmond Walk at about 17:45 on Tuesday.
The fire appeared to have broken out on the building's top floor, with flames seen coming out of skylight windows.
The block was evacuated during the operation but there were no casualties.
Serious fire ongoing on Richmond Terrace in Aberdeen pic.twitter.com/3qKjpzHiPB— Steven Duff (@duff_steven) February 12, 2019
