Police called to 'serious assault' in Aberdeen city centre
- 12 February 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police have attended what is being described as a "serious assault" in Aberdeen city centre.
Emergency services were called to George Street at about 20:20 on Tuesday. The area was cordoned off.
Police Scotland confirmed the assault and said it was an ongoing incident.
They also said that it was contained and there was no risk to the public.