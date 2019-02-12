Image caption The fire broke out on the top floor of the flats in Richmond Walk

Fire crews have been tackling a serious fire at a tenement block in Aberdeen.

Four fire engines, a height vehicle and about 23 firefighters were called to the well-developed blaze in Richmond Walk.

The fire appeared to have broken out on the top floor of the building, with flames seen coming out of skylight windows.

Scottish Fire and Rescue said the call came in at about 17:45 on Tuesday and that the fire had now been put out.

The block was evacuated during the operation but there are not believed to be any casualties.