Image copyright PA Image caption The incident is alleged to have happened at the Aberdeen v Rangers match

Two men have been charged after allegedly making racially offensive remarks at last week's Aberdeen v Rangers game.

Officers said they were made aware of an incident in the South Stand at Pittrodrie by a number of spectators.

The men, aged 47 and 57, and both from Aberdeen, are due to appear at the city's sheriff court at a later date.

Police said any reports of offensive behaviour would be dealt with "robustly".

Sgt Ross Geddes said: "I would like to thank those who brought their concerns to our attention and to those who assisted with our investigation.

"Offensive behaviour of any kind will not be tolerated and anyone who becomes involved in disorder will be dealt with robustly."