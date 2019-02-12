Mugshots of Scotland's Victorian criminals to go on show
- 12 February 2019
A collection of mugshots of criminals jailed during the 1870s and 80s is to go on show in Aberdeen.
The rogues gallery includes a thief who was jailed for nine months for stealing a library book, as well as fraudsters and petty crooks.
The pictures of the men and women, taken inside HM General Prison in Perth before their release, will be on display as part of the Criminal Portraits exhibition at Aberdeen Central Library and the Lemon Tree later this month.
