NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Mugshots of Scotland's Victorian criminals to go on show

  • 12 February 2019

A collection of mugshots of criminals jailed during the 1870s and 80s is to go on show in Aberdeen.

The rogues gallery includes a thief who was jailed for nine months for stealing a library book, as well as fraudsters and petty crooks.

The pictures of the men and women, taken inside HM General Prison in Perth before their release, will be on display as part of the Criminal Portraits exhibition at Aberdeen Central Library and the Lemon Tree later this month.

Presentational white space
Alexander Thomson Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library
Image caption Alexander Thomson from Glasgow was jailed for nine months in 1880 for stealing a library book
Ann McGovern Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library
Image caption Ann McGovern from Glasgow was jailed for theft in the early 1880s
Matilda Brown Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library
Image caption Prison records show that Matilda Brown was convicted of robbing an Italian seaman in Leith in 1881. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the theft of a sovereign, two shillings and a matchbox.
Matilda Robertson Image copyright Aberdeen Central Libray
James Fleming and Margaret Robertson Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library
Image caption James Fleming, who was a director of the City of Glasgow Bank, was a serial fraudster. He was jailed for nine months in 1878 for crimes which affected up to 100 families. Margaret Robertson was aged 35 when she was sentenced to nine months for stealing 18 bottles of porter in Strathbungo.
unknown criminal Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library
Image caption The images, including mystery prisoner 4/675, will be on display from 22-24 February

All images subject to copyright

Related Topics