A collection of mugshots of criminals jailed during the 1870s and 80s is to go on show in Aberdeen.

The rogues gallery includes a thief who was jailed for nine months for stealing a library book, as well as fraudsters and petty crooks.

The pictures of the men and women, taken inside HM General Prison in Perth before their release, will be on display as part of the Criminal Portraits exhibition at Aberdeen Central Library and the Lemon Tree later this month.

Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library Image caption Alexander Thomson from Glasgow was jailed for nine months in 1880 for stealing a library book

Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library Image caption Ann McGovern from Glasgow was jailed for theft in the early 1880s

Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library Image caption Prison records show that Matilda Brown was convicted of robbing an Italian seaman in Leith in 1881. She was sentenced to 12 months in jail for the theft of a sovereign, two shillings and a matchbox.

Image copyright Aberdeen Central Libray

Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library Image caption James Fleming, who was a director of the City of Glasgow Bank, was a serial fraudster. He was jailed for nine months in 1878 for crimes which affected up to 100 families. Margaret Robertson was aged 35 when she was sentenced to nine months for stealing 18 bottles of porter in Strathbungo.

Image copyright Aberdeen Central Library Image caption The images, including mystery prisoner 4/675, will be on display from 22-24 February

