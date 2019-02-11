Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Five people were pulled from the harbour after their boat capsized on Saturday

Efforts to rescue five young rowers whose boat capsized at Aberdeen Harbour were hampered by a vandalised life ring, according to their coach.

The girls - members of the Aberdeen Schools Rowing Association - got into difficulty on the River Dee shortly before 15:00 on Saturday.

Chief coach Ian Duncan said the life ring's line had been cut.

Despite that, the girls managed to climb on top of their overturned boat before being rescued.

They were picked up by the pilot boat from Aberdeen Harbour within 10 minutes of going into the water, close to Victoria Bridge.

Image copyright G Laird/Geograph Image caption The boat reportedly capsized near to Victoria Bridge in the harbour

Mr Duncan condemned the actions of those responsible.

He said: "I would like for them to think very hard that they may need that for themselves, or a friend, or a family member. before they cut that line.

"It's an emergency piece of equipment. I can't think what kind of mindset someone has to go and cut an emergency piece of equipment that's vital and could save a life."

Aberdeen RNLI lifeboat and a coastguard rescue team aided in the rescue, along with an offshore industry rescue helicopter.

It is understood that a doctor who was travelling in the helicopter was lowered to the harbour to assist with medical checks on the girls.