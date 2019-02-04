NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Pair held over £100,000 of drugs found in Finzean

  • 4 February 2019

Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £100,000 have been seized in Aberdeenshire.

Police Scotland said amphetamine and heroin worth more than £105,000 were recovered in Finzean after a drug search warrant was executed on Sunday morning.

A 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were charged.

They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.

