Pair held over £100,000 of drugs found in Finzean
- 4 February 2019
Drugs with an estimated street value of more than £100,000 have been seized in Aberdeenshire.
Police Scotland said amphetamine and heroin worth more than £105,000 were recovered in Finzean after a drug search warrant was executed on Sunday morning.
A 23-year-old woman and 28-year-old man were charged.
They were expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.