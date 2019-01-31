A home for the elderly in Aberdeen has been told to make urgent improvements in the care given to residents.

An inspection of the Banks O'Dee home raised "serious" concerns, and four areas which require urgent improvement have been laid out.

They include ensuring the health, welfare and safety needs of residents are being met consistently.

The Care Inspectorate has served management at the care home with a formal improvement notice.

A Care Inspectorate spokesman said: "We will visit this care home again soon to check on progress and if we are not satisfied that the matters raised are being addressed urgently we will not hesitate to take further action."