Man guilty of handyman murder and robbery

Image caption Steven Sidebottom (left) denied murdering and robbing Brian McKandie

A man has been convicted of the brutal murder and robbery of a pensioner.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead in his bloodied cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Police initially treated Mr McKandie's death as an accident, but a post-mortem examination later found he had suffered at least 15 blows to the head.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denied murder and robbery. A jury at the High Court in Aberdeen returned a guilty verdict by majority.

Judge Lord Uist deferred sentence but told first offender Sidebottom that he will, in due course, be jailed life.

Lord Uist said: "You have been convicted by the jury of the crimes of murder and robbery of Brian McKandie, a man who lived alone in his cottage.

"He was brutally murdered by being struck at least 15 times on the head in order to obtain money which you gave to other people and used yourself.

"The sentence for murder is fixed by law - it's imprisonment for life. You will in due course be sentenced to imprisonment for life."

'Cash-in-hand'

For many decades, Mr McKandie was known as someone who carried out cash-in-hand car repairs at the garage at his home, as well as fixing electrical items.

He would often joke with customers that the money would "top up" his "shoebox".

Image copyright Crown Office Image caption Police found about £200,000 in notes kept in sweet tins and shoe boxes at Mr McKandie's cottage

Almost seven weeks after his body was found in his rural cottage, police found a number of sweet and biscuit tins and shoeboxes containing about £200,000.

After the case became a murder inquiry, Mr McKandie's death featured on Crimewatch and a £10,000 reward was offered.

In the months that followed, police attention turned to Steven Sidebottom, who knew Mr McKandie and lived locally.

Officers saw discrepancies in the information he had given them about being outside the pensioner's home in the days before he died.

Image caption The victim worked in the garage next to his cottage

The court heard evidence he suddenly had what appeared to be "thousands" of pounds around the time of the murder, and had "lavished" gifts on his student girlfriend.

It was also claimed he had been planning a criminal job to get money.

Circumstantial case

However, his defence counsel Ian Duguid QC argued that there was no evidence any money had been taken from Mr McKandie's home.

Lord Uist told the jury that in order to convict Sidebottom, they would have to accept the "whole package" of the circumstantial case presented by the prosecution.

The judge noted that no DNA was found linking the accused to the crime, nor were any fingerprints.

He said there were no eyewitnesses, no bloodied clothing, and that no witnesses had been asked what Sidebottom had been wearing on the day of the murder.

Lord Uist said despite the "errors" made by the police at the outset, it was now not disputed that he was murdered.

Sidebottom will be sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh on 6 March.