Image caption Steven Sidebottom (left) is accused of murdering Brian McKandie

The jury in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner has retired to consider its verdict.

Handyman Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead in his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

The case has been heard of front of judge Lord Uist and a jury of 10 women and five men at the High Court in Aberdeen.

The closing speeches for the prosecution and defence were made on Tuesday.

Mr Sidebottom denies striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements and robbing him of a container and a sum of money.

He has lodged a special defence of alibi.