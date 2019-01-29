Image caption Steven Sidebottom (left) denies murdering Brian McKandie

The closing speeches in the trial of a man accused of murdering a pensioner at his cottage are under way after the conclusion of all the evidence.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead in his home near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery. He has lodged a special defence of alibi.

The defence case closed on the 15th day of the trial at the High Court in Aberdeen on Tuesday morning.

The last defence witness, fingerprint examiner Diane Carmichael, told defence counsel Ian Duguid QC that nothing found at the scene matched Mr Sidebottom's fingerprints.

Advocate depute Iain McSporran, prosecuting, asked if there was an effective way not to leave fingerprints.

The witness replied: "You could wear gloves."

'Extremely violent attack'

As he began his closing address, Mr McSporran told the jury they would have to put "revulsion and sympathy" aside.

He said Mr McKandie was murdered in an "extremely violent attack".

Mr Duguid's closing speech on behalf of the accused will follow on Tuesday afternoon.

Mr Sidebottom denies striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements and robbing him of a container and a sum of money.

A special defence of incrimination has now been withdrawn.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues.