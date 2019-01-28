NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Body found in missing Moray woman search

  • 28 January 2019
Phyllis Milne and people searching for her Image copyright Police Scotland/Jasperimage

A body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner in the north east of Scotland.

Phyllis Milne, 86, was reported missing from the Quarryhill area of Keith, Moray, on Saturday.

She was last spoken to by a family member at around 22:00 on Friday.

Police said a body had been recovered from the River Isla as part of searches to trace the pensioner. Formal identification is yet to take place, but her family has been informed.

Related Topics

More on this story