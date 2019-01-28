Body found in missing Moray woman search
- 28 January 2019
A body has been found in the search for a missing pensioner in the north east of Scotland.
Phyllis Milne, 86, was reported missing from the Quarryhill area of Keith, Moray, on Saturday.
She was last spoken to by a family member at around 22:00 on Friday.
Police said a body had been recovered from the River Isla as part of searches to trace the pensioner. Formal identification is yet to take place, but her family has been informed.