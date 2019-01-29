A judicial review into Aberdeen FC's plans for a new stadium is set to get under way.

The £50m 20,000-seater development is proposed for Kingsford, near Westhill.

Plans were put on hold in 2017 but the council approved them last January.

The hearing at the Court of Session in Edinburgh is expected to last three days, with a judgement at a later date. The club believes the facilities are vital to its future, but objectors say they should be located elsewhere.

Construction began in July last year.

The review has been sought by The No Kingsford Stadium (NKS) protest group.

Image caption Club chairman Stewart Milne and manager Derek McInnes performed the ceremony last year

NKS said the hearing would bring "independent and impartial scrutiny" to Aberdeen City Council's decision to grant planning permission for new stadium and facilities.

The group said in a statement: "In reaching this important stage in proceedings, we have demonstrated that communities can challenge decisions which they believe are flawed."

The Kingsford project director Raymond Edgar said: "The hearing is an unwelcome distraction which is costing the club and the council and therefore the tax payer, but we are hopeful of securing the right outcome."