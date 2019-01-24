Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A944 near the village of Kirkton of Skene

Two people were taken to hospital with serious injuries following a three-car crash in Aberdeenshire.

The accident happened on the A944 near the village of Kirkton of Skene at about 17: 50 on Wednesday.

A 46-year-old man, who was driving a blue Vauxhall Astra, and a 60-year-old woman, the driver of a grey Audi A4, were taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A 71-year-old man, who was driving a white Range Rover Evoque, was not injured.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or saw any of the cars beforehand, to contact them.