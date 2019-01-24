Image copyright Ewen Rennie

Aberdeen's depute provost Alan Donnelly has quit his role after being charged with sexual assault.

The incident is alleged to have taken place at Trinity Hall in the city's Holburn Street last November.

The councillor who was involved in the alleged incident was suspended from the Conservative party earlier this month and reported to police.

Councillor Donnelly, who said he "maintains his innocence", has resigned as deputy provost.

Police Scotland said a 64-year-old man had been charged and a report would be sent to the procurator fiscal.

A statement issued on behalf of Councillor Donnelly states: "Councillor Donnelly has resigned his post as depute provost of Aberdeen.

"He maintains his innocence and will be making no further comment at this time."

A Scottish Conservative party spokesman said: "Cllr Donnelly remains suspended from the party pending the outcome of criminal proceedings."