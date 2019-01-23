Fire crews tackle serious blaze in Aberdeen flat
- 23 January 2019
Firefighters have been dealing with a serious fire at a flat in Aberdeen.
The property is in a block of flats in Mastrick Road.
Several fire engines and a specialist vehicle were sent to the scene.
Police have also been called to assist.