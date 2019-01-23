NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Fire crews tackle serious blaze in Aberdeen flat

  • 23 January 2019
Fire in Mastrick
Image caption The fire broke out in a flat in Mastrick Road

Firefighters have been dealing with a serious fire at a flat in Aberdeen.

The property is in a block of flats in Mastrick Road.

Several fire engines and a specialist vehicle were sent to the scene.

Police have also been called to assist.

