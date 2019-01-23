Image copyright Ryan Main

Moray Council is meeting to look at possible ways of balancing its budget.

The local authority needs to find savings of £7.4m in the coming year.

All councils are under a legal obligation to produce balanced budgets.

Councillors are expected to discuss potential options at a private meeting, but there has been speculation that a balanced budget may not be possible for Moray Council.

The scale of the savings anticipated in Moray are significantly greater than they had been predicting.

All councils are heavily dependent on the Scottish government for money, although councils still cannot be sure just how much government money they will get.

Collectively they may get more than currently proposed, depending on any deals stuck at Holyrood to pass the government's budget.

The Scottish government has said it is giving councils more to spend on local services.

However, some local authorities have argued that because the government is specifying what services some of that money is spent on, there will be the need for cuts and savings elsewhere.