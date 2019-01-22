Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was found in 2016

A police crime scene manager has told a murder trial of the "shock" when tins stuffed with thousands of pounds in cash started to be found in the home of a pensioner after his death.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Sgt Stuart Fisher told the court there had been no suspicion the money - totalling £200,000 - would be found.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murdering Mr McKandie, and robbery.

At the High Court in Aberdeen, Sgt Fisher said he was appointed as the crime scene manager on 18 March 2016, after the investigation became a murder inquiry.

He told the 10th day of the trial that the removal of items from the cottage was a "slow burner" to ensure nothing was missed.

"Started finding tins"

On 28 April 2016, officers were clearing out a bedroom.

Sgt Fisher said: "That's when we started finding tins."

He said the first biscuit tin contained £7,000, then a Toblerone tin had £19,000.

Sgt Fisher said it was a "shock" to have made the find, and a photographer was summoned to the scene.

A total of £24,380 - which had been found folded and bundled inside one Quality Street tin - was passed around the jury in a clear plastic bag.

Later, on 17 May 2016, a locked cupboard was forced and more money was found.

Special defences

The officer said this included a shoebox containing £27,920.

Money was also found in wallets and a pouffe.

The total of the money found around the cottage and described to the jury came to £201,170.

Mr Sidebottom is alleged to have struck Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues on Wednesday.