Police have confirmed that the body of a man found on a beach near Aberdeen was missing 25-year-old Alastair Done.

The discovery was made at Balmedie beach on Saturday - two weeks after Mr Done was last seen in the area.

Police had appealed for the operator of a drone to come forward as it may have captured footage of Mr Done, who was from Cheshire.

He had travelled to the Aberdeenshire area from Crewe train station the day before he went missing.

Det Insp Sam Buchan said: "Alastair's family has been informed and our thoughts are with them at this incredibly sad time.

"I would once again like to thank the members of the public who took the time to get in touch with information and to those who shared our appeals."