Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Brian McKandie's body was found in 2016

A man accused of murdering a pensioner lied to a friend about when police came to see him, a trial has been told.

Brian McKandie, 67, was found dead at his cottage near Rothienorman in Aberdeenshire on 12 March 2016.

Steven Sidebottom, 25, denies murder and robbery.

Gorete Soares told the High Court in Aberdeen that Mr Sidebottom told her a week later that police had been to see him - but she later learned that had not happened by then.

Ms Soares works at the Vale Hotel in Fyvie and told the ninth day of the trial Mr Sidebottom was there on the evening of Friday 11 March 2016, the date Mr McKandie is alleged to have been murdered.

She described how Mr Sidebottom told her in a phone call in the early hours of 19 March that the police had been up at his family's house, and that he was upset.

'Not happy'

Advocate depute Iain McSporran, prosecuting, asked how she felt after learning that Mr Sidebottom was not spoken to in March.

She said she was "surprised" and "not very happy".

Mr McSporran said the evidence appeared to suggest police did not go to see Mr Sidebottom until June.

Mr McSporran said: "For whatever reason he is telling lies about this."

Money in tins

Defence counsel Ian Duguid QC told Ms Soares police had told her it had been a "pretence" that they had been to Mr Sidebottom's door when he said.

But Mr Duguid added that police had been at Mr Sidebottom's door before June.

She agreed when asked by Mr Duguid if she had now turned against Mr Sidebottom.

The court heard there was an exchange of text messages between Mr Sidebottom and Ms Soares in which she said what time she thought he had been in the hotel on the evening of 11 March.

Jurors were also shown photos of several tins full of money found in Mr McKandie's home after his death.

The total in the photographs shown to the jury was £168,170.

Mr Sidebottom denies striking Mr McKandie with an unidentified implement or implements.

He has lodged special defences of incrimination and alibi.

The trial, before Lord Uist, continues on Tuesday.