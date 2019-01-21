Man charged over Keith digger shop incident
- 21 January 2019
A man has been charged after a digger was crashed into the front of a shop in a town in Moray.
The incident at the Spar shop in Keith took place at 03:35 on Saturday, leaving debris strewn across Regent Street.
Police said "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.
A 35-year-old man has been charged and is expected to appear at Elgin Sheriff Court.