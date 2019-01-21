Body found on beach in search for missing Cheshire man
A body has been found on a beach near Aberdeen in a search for a missing man.
The discovery was made at Balmedie in Aberdeenshire at about 17:50 on Sunday.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but the family of Alastair Done has been informed.
The 25-year-old from Cheshire was last seen in the area on 5 January.
Police had appealed for the operator of a drone to come forward as it may have captured footage of Mr Done.
He had travelled to the area from Crewe train station the previous day.