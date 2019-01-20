Baby ray grown in sandwich bag at Aberdeenshire aquarium
A young thornback ray has been saved at Macduff Marine Aquarium in Aberdeenshire - after being allowed to grow in a sandwich bag.
The ray was trapped in its egg case - known as a mermaid's purse - and would have died.
Aquarium employee Frazer Mackay peeled open the case and put the ray, still at the embryo stage, in the bag.
The ray is now a month old and the aquarium said it is "thriving" in the sandwich bag in a quarantine tank.
Mr Mackay said: "This one's been quite lucky. I actually found it while I was clearing out the tank.
"All the others had hatched and I was removing the empty egg cases.
"I picked up this one and I gave it a bit of a squish to get all the air out, and it didn't squish so I peeled it open and saw there was still a baby ray inside it. The purse was closed so I assumed it was empty."
He added: "I peeled it out from the egg case and passed it into the poly pocket and it started wriggling and doing its thing - and it was actually alive which was big sigh of relief."