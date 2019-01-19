Digger driven into Spar shop in Moray
A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a digger was driven into the front of a shop in a town in Moray.
The incident at the Spar shop in Keith took place at 03:35, leaving debris strewn across Regent Street.
Police said "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.
Officers said inquiries into the incident are continuing and have asked for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.