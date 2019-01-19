Image copyright Donna Ewen Image caption Debris was left strewn across the road

A 35-year-old man has been arrested after a digger was driven into the front of a shop in a town in Moray.

The incident at the Spar shop in Keith took place at 03:35, leaving debris strewn across Regent Street.

Police said "significant damage" was caused and the main A96 road was closed.

Officers said inquiries into the incident are continuing and have asked for anyone who was in the area at the time to contact them.