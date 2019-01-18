Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Sharyn Stewart admitted killing Alan Cowie but denied it was murder.

A woman has been told she will spend at least 15 years in jail for the "savage" murder of a man in Aberdeen.

Sharyn Stewart, 53, killed Alan Cowie, 65, by knocking him to the ground and placing her feet on his neck, causing him to stop breathing.

The attack happened in the city's Alexander Terrace in January last year.

She had denied murder on grounds of her mental state at the time but was found guilty by jurors at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Jailing her for life, Judge Lord Pentland ordered Stewart to serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before she can apply for parole.

The court had heard that Stewart occasionally lived with Mr Cowie at his Aberdeen property and that he considered her his partner, while she considered him a friend.

One witness said they had a "confusing" relationship, and that Stewart had battled drugs and alcohol addiction for much of her life.

Stewart told the court that on the night of the assault she did not feel in control - she had avoided taking medication which included methadone for four days.

'Banging him off the floor'

She told jurors they had spent the moments leading up to the assault drinking and arguing.

Stewart said: "He was going on about how the my pyjamas were made of steel as I wouldn't let him anywhere near me.

"I remember him running into me and pushing me - I fell back.

"It was like slow motion. When I got up, I don't know - I exploded. I remember standing over him with my feet on his throat.

"He was laughing at me. I was banging him off the floor."

Image caption Alan Cowie was found dead in the Tillydrone area of Aberdeen

After Mr Cowie's death Stewart attended a house party in Aberdeen where she told a man she had murdered someone.

John Patterson, 39, said: "She looked a bit depressed. She came over and sat beside me.

"She told me that she had just killed someone. She had stood on his neck and put a bag over his head."

'He had money'

It was also heard in court that Stewart attempted to access Mr Cowie's bank accounts following his death. In the months before his death he had inherited £86,000 from a relative.

Alistair Smith, 28, told prosecutor Angela Gray how he lived with Stewart's daughter Lauren and their three children at the flat next door to Mr Cowie's.

Mr Smith said: "He was a generous man. I knew he had money."

Stewart admitted killing Mr Cowie but claimed she did not murder him because she had mental health problems and was unable to know right from wrong.

However, a psychiatrist told the court he could not find anything wrong with her.

Lord Pentland said: "I conclude that you committed a savage and cruel murder with deliberation. The medical evidence showed he was fighting for his life but you showed him no mercy.

"Although your relationship with him was a difficult one, my overall impression is that you preyed and manipulated him in order to secure money to feed your addictions to drink and drugs.

"There is only one sentence which I can impose in this case and it is life imprisonment."