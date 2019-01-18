Man who escaped from prisoner van outside Aberdeen court arrested
- 18 January 2019
A man who escaped from a prisoner transport van outside a court has been arrested.
The 23-year-old absconded while under the control of security firm G4S at Aberdeen Sheriff Court at about 11.40 on Wednesday.
Police said he was traced on Friday afternoon in Aberdeen. He is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court on Monday.
Ch Insp Neil McDonald thanked those who helped with police inquiries.