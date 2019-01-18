School in Aboyne evacuated and closed over chemical smell
- 18 January 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Hundreds of pupils have been sent home for the day from a school in Aberdeenshire after a suspicious chemical smell was reported.
Firefighters were called to Aboyne Academy at about 10:40.
The Fire Service said it responded to reports that there was an odour similar to sulphur coming from a cleaning cupboard.
The school was evacuated and pupils were allowed to leave early. No one has been injured.
The source of the smell is still being investigated.