Hundreds of pupils have been sent home for the day from a school in Aberdeenshire after a suspicious chemical smell was reported.

Firefighters were called to Aboyne Academy at about 10:40.

The Fire Service said it responded to reports that there was an odour similar to sulphur coming from a cleaning cupboard.

The school was evacuated and pupils were allowed to leave early. No one has been injured.

The source of the smell is still being investigated.