Image caption Charity funded nurse Aisling Mcgeady has seen over 350 children since she started her role a year and a half ago

There are calls for community nurses to be funded by the NHS for children with complex heart defects in areas of Scotland outside of the central belt.

Many families currently face repeated journeys to Glasgow for specialist treatment.

Scotland's only community cardiac children's nurse operates with charity funding across the entire Grampian region, along with Shetland and Orkney.

NHS Grampian say they are looking at a business case for funding the post.

Demand has meant that in the year and half since Aisling Mcgeady was appointed, she has seen 350 children.

I've met lots of families now who are actually incredulous at the fact that this is a charity funded post Jane Gibson, Rebecca's Rainbow Hearts Ebstein's Anomaly Trust

The community nurse post receives no funding from NHS Grampian, but is instead fully funded by the Aberdeen charity Rebecca's Rainbow Hearts Ebstein's Anomaly Trust.

The group started when founder Jane Gibson's daughter Rebecca was diagnosed with the rare condition Ebstein's anomaly, and she faced the long trip to Glasgow and back for specialist support.

Rebecca was born with a heart defect that consisted of a hole in her heart, and no connection between her heart and her lungs.

Ms Gibson said that the reality was that families could not manage without the service.

"What I wanted was to fund a post to ensure that no family or child went through what we went through," she said.

"There was no-one to pick us up and no support and I've met lots of families now who are actually incredulous at the fact that this is a charity funded post.

"They can't believe that there wasn't anything before now. The nurses said to me that there have been families crying tears of joy when she goes in."

'Lifeline' service

The charity only has funding for another year, so Ms Gibson is calling for the NHS to step in and make Community Children's Cardiac Nurse a permanent position across the country.

Clair Muir, who's daughter Sophie suffers from a rare heart condition, said the service had been a lifeline.

"It's huge to have this support," she added.

"It gives us such a comfort and a confidence as well that if you think there's anything cardiac related with Sophie she's just at the end of the phone."

NHS Grampian said they were hugely grateful for the charity funding that allowed the role to operate across the region.