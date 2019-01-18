Fishing boat crewman airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary
A crewman has been airlifted to hospital from a fishing vessel off the Aberdeenshire coast after a medical emergency.
The Coastguard helicopter and two lifeboats - from Macduff and Fraserburgh - as well as the Banff Coastguard team were scrambled at about 06:40.
The incident was about nine miles from Macduff Harbour.
The crewman's condition is not yet known.